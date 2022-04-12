Advertisement

APD investigating drive-by shooting that injured 1 in southeast Atlanta

By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One person was injured in a drive-by shooting Monday afternoon in southeast Atlanta.

The Atlanta Police Department says officers were dispatched to a person shot call at 12 Atlanta Avenue SE around 4:30 p.m. Upon arrival, the officers were notified that a citizen transported the gunshot victim to the hospital by private vehicle.

APD’s investigation revealed that the gunshot victim and others were outside of the location when a silver vehicle drove by and opened fire, striking the victim.

Detectives with the Aggravated Assault unit will be working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

