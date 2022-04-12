CBS46 celebrates National Grilled Cheese Day

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - & Cheese ATL has tantalized taste buds since July 2021 after launching its restaurant in Lenox Square.

The Black-owned gourmet grilled cheese restaurant stopped by the CBS46 studio to highlight its sandwiches on National Grilled Cheese Day.

& Cheese ATL came by the studio this morning! These aren’t the grilled cheese sandwiches I grew up on 🙌🏾 …they call them gourmet for a reason 😋 @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/gXhOuQGWbq — Brooks Baptiste (@brooksbaptiste) April 12, 2022

