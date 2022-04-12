Advertisement

Crews working to clear helicopter crash in Gordon County

Calhoun GA
Calhoun GA(CBS46)
By Catherine Catoura
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 5:47 PM EDT
CALHOUN, Ga. (CBS46) – Police are advising commuters to avoid Highway 53 in Gordon County due to a helicopter crash in the area Tuesday afternoon.

Crews are working to clear the scene on Golden Circle Drive in Calhoun.

Authorities reported no injuries at this time. According to an agent with Tom B. David Airport, the cabin of the helicopter was not compromised.

CBS46 has a team headed to the scene and we will provide more updates as they become available.

