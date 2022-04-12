Advertisement

DeKalb County police looking for missing 4-year-old that wandered off

Kyuss Williams
Kyuss Williams(DeKalb County Police Department)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The DeKalb County Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 4-year-old.

DKPD says 4-year-old Kyuss Williams wandered away from 1251 Fair Pines Cove. He is 3′6″ tall, 42 pounds., with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing grey pants and a white shirt.

If you see him, please call 770-724-7710

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Deputies are investigating a Friday evening incident in which a juvenile was injured when a gun...
Gun owners don’t think Constitutional Carry law will have impact on crime
Morehouse School of Medicine
Morehouse School of Medicine sharing how they kept their COVID-19 rate under 1%
Tommy, Evelyn and Luke Hawk
‘Loved with all they had:’ Family, friends mourn loss of Grantville victims
Seth Stephen Evans
Body of missing Athens man recovered from North Oconee River