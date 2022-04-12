DeKalb County police looking for missing 4-year-old that wandered off

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The DeKalb County Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 4-year-old.

DKPD says 4-year-old Kyuss Williams wandered away from 1251 Fair Pines Cove. He is 3′6″ tall, 42 pounds., with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing grey pants and a white shirt.

If you see him, please call 770-724-7710

