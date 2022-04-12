FIRST ALERT: More rain & storms Thursday and Saturday morning

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Tonight will be mostly cloudy and mild, lows will only drop to the low 60s. The warm weather continues Wednesday, before our next big weather maker arrives late Wednesday night.

WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST:

Mostly cloudy skies. Warm. Rain and storms arrive after midnight.

High: 80

Normal High: 73

Chance of Rain: No rain during the day. Rain chances increase late Wednesday night.

FIRST ALERT THURSDAY MORNING:

Rain and storms arrive late Wednesday. Some of the storms could briefly be strong/severe as they enter far Northwest Georgia. The storms are expected to weaken as they approach Metro Atlanta. The severe weather threat is low, with a level 1 (out of 5) threat of severe storms for areas NW of I-85.

The rain ends by noon Thursday. It will be dry the rest of the day, with dry weather Friday. More rain/storms return early Saturday morning.

