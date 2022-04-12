FIRST ALERT: Warm in the midweek; Showers and storms Thursday morning

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A warming trend continues in north Georgia through the middle of the week. Look for highs in the upper 70s to low 80s Tuesday and Wednesday. Both days look mainly dry, with the best chance of scattered showers in the mountains.

A front arriving late Wednesday night into Thursday morning brings a line of showers and potentially thunderstorms into north Georgia. The best chance for rain is between 2-10 am on Thursday. There is a low risk of severe weather in the Atlanta Metro area and a level 2 out of 5 in northwest Georgia. It will clear in the afternoon with highs in the 70s.

Expect a nice day on Friday before a potentially unsettled Easter weekend. Right now, it looks like there will be scattered showers and thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday, but neither should be a washout. We’ll continue to work on the timing of any rain this weekend over the next few days.

