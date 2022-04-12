Advertisement

Gov. Kemp signs constitutional carry bill into law in Georgia

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed the so-called "Constitutional Carry" bill into law on April 12...
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed the so-called "Constitutional Carry" bill into law on April 12 at a gun store in Douglasville.(CBS46)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed a bill Tuesday making it legal to carry a gun in public without a permit.

“SB 319 makes sure that law abiding Georgians, including our daughters and your family too, can protect themselves without having to have permission from your state government,” said Gov. Kemp, (R) Georgia.

The governor signed the so-called Constitutional Carry Act into law Tuesday afternoon at a gun store in Douglasville.

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Brian Kemp signs the Constitutional Carry Act into law in Douglasville.

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Brian Kemp signs the Constitutional Carry Act into law in Douglasville. >> https://bit.ly/3jtbRpA

Posted by CBS46 on Tuesday, April 12, 2022

SB 319 passed with a vote 34 to 22 on April 1, 2022. A group of Georgia Democrats condemned the legislation, arguing it puts more lives in danger.

“The logic that if we put more guns on the streets, we put more guns in people’s hands, we will have less crime is the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard,” said Rep. Roger Bruce, (D) District 61.

With Tuesday’s signing, Georgia becomes the 25th state with some type of constitutional carry law.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Stacey Abrams
Judge questions Abrams suit seeking unlimited contributions
Rep. Calvin Smyre's last day in legislature
‘Dean of the House’ Rep. Calvin Smyre leaves Georgia legislature after 48 years
Transgender Flag generic photo.
Some Georgia lawmakers shocked transgender ban snuck into bill before midnight
Georgia lawmakers are handing the decision of whether transgender athletes should be allowed to...
Georgia lawmakers hand transgender decision to sports group