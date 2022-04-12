Gov. Kemp signs constitutional carry bill into law in Georgia

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed a bill Tuesday making it legal to carry a gun in public without a permit.

“SB 319 makes sure that law abiding Georgians, including our daughters and your family too, can protect themselves without having to have permission from your state government,” said Gov. Kemp, (R) Georgia.

The governor signed the so-called Constitutional Carry Act into law Tuesday afternoon at a gun store in Douglasville.

SB 319 passed with a vote 34 to 22 on April 1, 2022. A group of Georgia Democrats condemned the legislation, arguing it puts more lives in danger.

“The logic that if we put more guns on the streets, we put more guns in people’s hands, we will have less crime is the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard,” said Rep. Roger Bruce, (D) District 61.

With Tuesday’s signing, Georgia becomes the 25th state with some type of constitutional carry law.

The Georgia Constitutional Carry Act is now law! #2A pic.twitter.com/iCnx3Xoy4T — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) April 12, 2022

