Have you seen him? Police searching for missing Chamblee man with autism

Arturo Hernandez-Rodriguez
Arturo Hernandez-Rodriguez(CBS46)
By Catherine Catoura
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHAMBLEE, Ga. (CBS46) – Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing Chamblee man.

19-year-old Arturo Hernandez-Rodriguez was last seen near the 4200 block of North Shallowford Road around 7 p.m. on April 11.

Police say Hernandez-Rodriguez suffers from high-functioning autism.

He is known to frequent the following areas: Chamblee Plaza on Peachtree Boulevard, QuickTrip on Peachtree Boulevard, BP on Buford Highway, QuikTrip on Buford Highway, and the Pernoshal Park on North Shallowford Road.

He was described as wearing a long sleeve shirt, dark gray sweatpants, and New Balance running shoes.

Anyone who sees Mr. Hernandez-Rodriguez or has any information, please call the Chamblee Police Department’s communication line at 770-986-5000.

