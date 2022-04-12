Advertisement

Krispy Kreme is pegging its doughnut prices to a gallon of gas

Krispy Kreme wants to take the edge off higher gas prices by lowering doughnut prices.
By CNN
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN Business) -- Krispy Kreme wants to take the edge off higher gas prices by lowering doughnut prices.

Every Wednesday from April 13 through May 4, Krispy Kreme will sell a dozen original glazed doughnuts for the price of a gallon of regular gas. Each week, the chain will use Monday’s national average gas price to set the promotional cost for its doughnuts.

Gas prices have been soaring recently in part because of the war in Ukraine, prompting the Biden Administration to release gas from the strategic petroleum reserve to lower prices.

On Monday, AAA put the national average at $4.11 per gallon. So on Wednesday, a dozen original glazed Krispy Kreme doughnuts will cost $4.11. That a good deal: A dozen original glazed would typically go for at least $10 at Krispy Kreme.

