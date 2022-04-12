Man facing several drugs, weapons charges after traffic stop on Fairburn Road

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police arrested a man on several drugs and weapons charges after a traffic stop in southwest Atlanta.

APD says on April 2 at around 8 p.m., officers observed an armed male enter a white sedan on the 400 block of Fairburn Road. As the male drove away, officers say they observed the vehicle did not have a legal tag. A traffic stop was conducted and as officers spoke with the driver they observed several open containers of alcohol near the driver and the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

The driver was detained and a search of the vehicle revealed a handgun, 114 grams of cocaine, 146 grams of marijuana and $3,390 in cash. APD says the driver was found to be a convicted felon with 8 previous arrests.

The driver was taken to the Fulton County Jail on charges of Trafficking Cocaine, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Open Container, Tag Required, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

