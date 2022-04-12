Man found shot to death near City Pond Park, GBI investigating

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - ﻿Bartow County authorities are investigating after two motorists found a 19-year-old man shot to death near City Pond Park.

Winder police responded to the scene at around 5 p.m. Monday. When officers arrived, they found the man, later identified as Lane Michael Bullard, lying beside a car on a dirt road near the perimeter of City Pond Park.

Investigators determined that the location of the scene was just outside the city limits and the police department turned the scene over to the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office who requested assistance from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

An investigation into the shooting death remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office at (770) 307-3080 or the GBI Athens Field Office at (706) 552-2309. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

