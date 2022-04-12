MARTA increases security following Brooklyn subway shooting

ATLANTA (CBS46) – MARTA has announced an increase in officers, K-9 units, and special operations teams following the shooting that injured several people on a Brooklyn subway train Tuesday morning.

The MARTA Police Department says they have notified all its officers and staff to be vigilant while the situation in NYC unfolds.

MARTA officials are also teaming up with the Atlanta Police Department to increase patrols around train stations across the city.

MARTA statement on NYC subway shooting:

“MARTA sends our condolences to fellow transit agency MTA and the people impacted by the horrific act of violence on the subway system in Brooklyn. Public transit is essential to millions of people in New York City and around the country and this attack is a devastating violation of the everyday spaces we all inhabit. While there are no credible threats against MARTA, the MARTA Police Department (MPD) has placed additional officers, K-9 units, and special operations teams on trains and in train stations. MPD is in contact with our law enforcement and transit agency partners and will continue to monitor the situation. If you feel unsafe or see something suspicious, contact an officer or download the new See&Say app to report your concerns. MARTA See & Say 2.0 on the App Store (apple.com) MARTA See & Say 2.0 - Apps on Google Play.”

