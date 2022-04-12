Advertisement

MARTA increases security following Brooklyn subway shooting

MARTA in Atlanta
MARTA in Atlanta(CBS46)
By Catherine Catoura
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (CBS46) – MARTA has announced an increase in officers, K-9 units, and special operations teams following the shooting that injured several people on a Brooklyn subway train Tuesday morning.

The MARTA Police Department says they have notified all its officers and staff to be vigilant while the situation in NYC unfolds.

MARTA officials are also teaming up with the Atlanta Police Department to increase patrols around train stations across the city.

LIVE COVERAGE: Gunman opens fire on Brooklyn subway; at least 10 shot

MARTA statement on NYC subway shooting:

“MARTA sends our condolences to fellow transit agency MTA and the people impacted by the horrific act of violence on the subway system in Brooklyn. Public transit is essential to millions of people in New York City and around the country and this attack is a devastating violation of the everyday spaces we all inhabit. While there are no credible threats against MARTA, the MARTA Police Department (MPD) has placed additional officers, K-9 units, and special operations teams on trains and in train stations. MPD is in contact with our law enforcement and transit agency partners and will continue to monitor the situation. If you feel unsafe or see something suspicious, contact an officer or download the new See&Say app to report your concerns. MARTA See & Say 2.0 on the App Store (apple.com)   MARTA See & Say 2.0 - Apps on Google Play.”

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
Gunman opens fire on Brooklyn subway; at least 10 shot
Three people killed after a robbery at their family shooting range in Grantville.
Reward raised to $25K in Coweta County triple murder case
Arturo Hernandez-Rodriguez
Have you seen him? Police searching for missing Chamblee man with autism
FILE - Kelsea Ballerini arrives at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 9, 2021....
Biggest moments from CMT Music Awards