Mostly sunny & warm this afternoon

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - We begin the day with mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures, but sunshine takes over and brings us a warm afternoon.

Tuesday Forecast:

Partly sunny to mostly sunny through the day. Isolated showers are possible in NW Georgia before noon. Warm with highs near 80.

7-10 degrees above average. (cbs46)

High: 81° Average High: 73° Chance of Rain: 10% NW GA

What You Need to Know:

Our next chance for rain arrives Thursday morning as the remnants of a strong storm system arrive in Georgia. By the time it reaches us early on Thursday, it looks like it will just be scattered rain and a few rumbles of thunder through the mid-morning.

Scattered t-showers around sunrise. (cbs46)

All eyes are on Easter Weekend, which is trending stormier as it gets closer. A cold front arrives Saturday and stalls across N. Ga Sunday. At this point, it looks like both days may be pretty stormy. Check back for updates on the weekend forecast.

