Mostly sunny & warm this afternoon

By Ella Dorsey
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - We begin the day with mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures, but sunshine takes over and brings us a warm afternoon.

Tuesday Forecast:

Partly sunny to mostly sunny through the day. Isolated showers are possible in NW Georgia before noon. Warm with highs near 80.

7-10 degrees above average.
7-10 degrees above average.(cbs46)

High: 81° Average High: 73° Chance of Rain: 10% NW GA

What You Need to Know:

Our next chance for rain arrives Thursday morning as the remnants of a strong storm system arrive in Georgia. By the time it reaches us early on Thursday, it looks like it will just be scattered rain and a few rumbles of thunder through the mid-morning.

Scattered t-showers around sunrise.
Scattered t-showers around sunrise.(cbs46)

All eyes are on Easter Weekend, which is trending stormier as it gets closer. A cold front arrives Saturday and stalls across N. Ga Sunday. At this point, it looks like both days may be pretty stormy. Check back for updates on the weekend forecast.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

