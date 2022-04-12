Parents outraged over closing of Thomasville Heights Elementary School

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Monday, dozens of parents and education advocates voices their frustration to the Atlanta Public Schools Board of Education about the upcoming closure of Thomasville Heights Elementary School.

“Please let’s not be so quick to shut down another Black school in the community,” said Sharon Gaston, who’s grandchild is a student of the southeast Atlanta school.

Many said this closure will be especially difficult for those at-risk and low-income.

“Please let’s not be so quick to shut down another Black school in the community,” said another speaker during the Public Hearing at district headquarters on Monday.

The meeting was the first of three public hearings surrounding the closure of Thomasville Heights Elementary.

Atlanta Public Schools made the announcement after a judge ruled that a nearby apartment complex is condemned.

Schools officials say 75 percent of the student body at Thomasville Heights lives in the Forest Cove Apartments, which are set to be demolished by September.

Earlier this month, a spokesperson for Mayor Andre Dickens said the City, in collaboration with the apartments owner, have expedited the relocation of residents to a deadline of July 15.

The spokesperson added that the expedited timeline was set to ease the transition for those students rezoned.

Relocated residents will continue receiving subsidized rent through the Housing Assistant Payments through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, according to a City spokesperson.

The school district said there will be two more public comment periods addressing the Thomasville Heights Elementary School on May 9 and June 6.

While officials said Thomasville Heights Elementary School and students will be relocated to Slater Elementary, the APS Board of Education has not voted on this measure.

“The saddest thing about this is the deal is already done,” said Kimberly Jones, an education advocate who spoke in support of keeping Thomasville Heights Elementary School open.

“And now we’re here a day late and a dollar short trying to figure out what to do with the families and this community and for this school and it’s really disgraceful,” Jones said.

Purpose Built Schools, a third-party company, has partnered with Atlanta Public Schools and has been running Thomasville Heights Elementary School since 2016.

“The forced closure of Thomasville was the outcome we were all working to avoid. Prior to the pandemic, Thomasville was one of the most improved schools in Georgia,” said Dr. Nikkita Warfield, Chief Academic Officer.

From 2016 to 2019 at Thomasville Heights, out-of-school suspensions decreased by 48%, proficiency scores for all subjects increased by 9%, and its college readiness scores increased by 15.5 points.

After the public hearing, a spokesperson for Purpose Built Schools provided this statement:

“Purpose Built Schools Atlanta and APS worked hard for the last two years to avoid the temporary closure of Thomasville Heights Elementary. We’ve done everything in our power to avoid this outcome. Prior to the pandemic, THES had made significant gains since Purpose Built Schools Atlanta began partnering with the school in 2016. It is a tremendous loss to be forced to close its doors after all the great progress the students have made. Despite recent challenges, we are moving forward and planning for next year and we know our schools will be stronger and better than ever.”

