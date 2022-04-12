Troup County detention officer arrested for allegedly taking money from inmates

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A former Troup County detention officer is facing felony charges after allegedly taking money from inmates.

Troup County deputies arrested Douglas Robert Meserole, who was assigned as the Store Call Officer until November of 2021, after they discovered discrepancies in the inmate funds and commissary.

An audit, which is performed whenever a Store Call Officer leaves their position, found that $2,800 were added to the accounts of two inmates as part of their Federal Stimulus Checks, but later deposited on pre-paid debit cards issued to the inmates. An investigation revealed that Meserole’s log in was allegedly used to deposit the money on the debit cards and that the transactions took place in his office on days he worked.

“Every person that works for the Troup County Sheriff’s Office are held to a high standard and I tell them personally that should they violate law, they will be arrested and charged accordingly. I appreciate the hard work by my investigators and the cooperation with the DA’s office.” said Sheriff James Woodruff.

Douglas Robert Meserole was charged with two counts of Theft by Taking by a Fiduciary.

