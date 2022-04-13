Clint Capela 1-on-1 ahead of the Play-In Tournament

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Sports anchor/reporter Emily Gagnon spoke with Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela ahead of their Play-In game against the Charlotte Hornets.

The Hawks host their first game in the Play-In Tournament on Wednesday, April 13 at 7 p.m. from State Farm Arena. They have to win the game to stay alive. If they do, they’ll face the loser of the Cleveland Cavaliers/Brooklyn Nets game. The Hawks will have to go on the road for that game.

The winner moves on to the NBA Playoffs to face the Miami Heat in the First Round.

