Cloudy & Warm Today, Scattered Showers Tonight

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - We begin the day with gloomy conditions and a few light showers, but it will feel amazing outside all day with doses of sunshine through the afternoon.

Wednesday Forecast:

Cloudy and warm with temperatures near 80 this afternoon.

High: 80° Average High: 73° Chance of Rain: 10%

What You Need to Know:

Scattered showers for the morning commute. (cbs46)

Scattered rain arrives after midnight, and light showers continue through the morning commute. This will be a low impact system, with no severe weather expected. Sunshine returns tomorrow afternoon and Friday will be beautiful.

Unsettled weather arrives for Easter Weekend. Right now, it looks like Saturday will be stormy with rain in the morning and lingering showers in the afternoon, and more heavy rain is likely on Monday morning. Easter Sunday, however, is trending drier, with only isolated showers expected. Check back for updates on the weekend rain timing.

Mild with isolated showers. (cbs46)

