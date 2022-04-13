Fatal stabbing under investigation in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A fatal stabbing is under investigation in southwest Atlanta.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to the 900 block of Metropolitan Parkway SW Tuesday around 5:50 p.m. on a person stabbed call and found a male with what appeared to be a stab wound.

Atlanta Fire and Rescue arrived on the scene and despite lifesaving efforts, the male was pronounced dead.

APD’s preliminary investigation suggests the victim may have been involved in a dispute with the suspect before being fatally stabbed.

Homicide detectives are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 404-577-TIPS(8477) or e-mail the anonymous information using the online form at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org.

