FIRST ALERT: Rain and storms move in after midnight tonight

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A line of rain and storms will weaken as it approaches North Georgia late tonight. Our severe weather risk is low, with a level 1 (out of 5) risk of severe storms for areas north and west of I-85. The biggest threats will be brief heavy rain and strong gusty winds.

Severe Weather Risk (CBS46)

The line of storms will move into far NW Georgia after midnight tonight, and will move through Metro Atlanta overnight and early Thursday morning. We will see spotty showers during Thursday morning’s rush-hour commute. The rain will come to and end at lunch time, with sunshine returning by Thursday afternoon.

Rain overnight (CBS46)

Thursday Forecast: Rain early, sunshine returns by the afternoon.

High: 74

Normal High: 73

Chance of rain: 50% AM

Rain and storms return this holiday weekend. As of now, the highest chance of rain will be Early Saturday. We have a FIRST ALERT for Saturday morning for rain & storms that will impact your weekend plans. The rain chances go down during the day on Easter Sunday, but rain and storm chances increase by Sunday evening.

7 day forecast (CBS46)

