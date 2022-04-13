FIRST ALERT | Warm Wednesday before showers and storms threaten early Thursday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - After reaching the low 80s on Tuesday, the temperature will stay warm on Wednesday even with a lot of clouds. Expect highs in the mid 70s to low 80s depending on how stubborn the clouds are. It will likely stay dry through the day on Wednesday.

A line of storms will develop over states west of Georgia before moving east Wednesday night into early Thursday. The line of storms will likely weaken as it gets closer to north Georgia and the risk of severe weather is a level 1 out of 5.

Severe Risk Thursday AM (CBS46)

The best chance of rain on Thursday is between 2-10 am. Look for some afternoon sunshine with highs in the 70s. Friday looks great with highs in the 70s. Some rain is likely on Saturday. Right now, it looks like the best chance is in the morning. Rain may shift south of our area on Easter Sunday with temps in the 70s. Rain chances increase again early next week.

Rain chances (CBS46)

