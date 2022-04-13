Former UGA quarterback JT Daniels to transfer to West Virginia, sources say

ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) – Former Georgia quarterback JT Daniels announced Wednesday that he is transferring to West Virginia to play for the Mountaineers.

According to ESPN, Daniels said he is transferring to West Virginia and that he called coach Neal Brown and informed him of the decision Wednesday morning.

In an Instagram post, Daniels said, “Thank you Georgia.”

