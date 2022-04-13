Advertisement

Former UGA quarterback JT Daniels to transfer to West Virginia, sources say

Football
Football(CBS46)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) – Former Georgia quarterback JT Daniels announced Wednesday that he is transferring to West Virginia to play for the Mountaineers.

According to ESPN, Daniels said he is transferring to West Virginia and that he called coach Neal Brown and informed him of the decision Wednesday morning.

In an Instagram post, Daniels said, “Thank you Georgia.”

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Officials called Frank James a suspect in the Brooklyn shooting. (CNN: WABC, ARMEN ARMENIAN,...
Suspect in Brooklyn subway train shooting has been arrested, officials say
Metropolitan Pkwy SW stabbing
Homicide investigation underway after man stabbed to death in southwest Atlanta
Attorney General Alan Wilson is joining 20 other states in a multistate action against...
CDC extends travel mask requirement as COVID rises
People who board planes and trains are currently required to wear masks. The Centers for...
CDC extends travel mask requirement as COVID rises