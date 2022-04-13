Have you seen her? Atlanta Police searching for missing 12-year-old girl
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (CBS46) – Police are seeking the public’s help locating a missing 12-year-old Atlanta girl who was last seen on April 12.
Jeneva Foggie was last seen around 6 p.m. in the 1500 block of Venetian Drive in southwest Atlanta.
Fooggie was described as wearing a blue hoodie with bleach spots, blue jeans white Nike shoes and she was seen carrying a white purse.
Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen Foggie or know her current location to please call 911 immediately or contact SVU investigators at 404-546-4260.
