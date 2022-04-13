Advertisement

Have you seen her? Atlanta Police searching for missing 12-year-old girl

Jeneva Foggie
Jeneva Foggie(CBS46)
By Catherine Catoura
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (CBS46) – Police are seeking the public’s help locating a missing 12-year-old Atlanta girl who was last seen on April 12.

Jeneva Foggie was last seen around 6 p.m. in the 1500 block of Venetian Drive in southwest Atlanta.

Fooggie was described as wearing a blue hoodie with bleach spots, blue jeans white Nike shoes and she was seen carrying a white purse.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen Foggie or know her current location to please call 911 immediately or contact SVU investigators at 404-546-4260.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hawks vs Hornets play-in game
Customers charged hundreds of dollars for defective water heater fix
Shooting on Center Street.
Police looking for woman after shooting at northwest Atlanta apartment complex
scattered showers tonight
Warm Wednesday before showers and storms threaten early Thursday