Homicide investigation underway after man stabbed to death in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found with a stab wound in southeast Atlanta.

Police responded to the scene along Metropolitan Parkway SW at around 5:50 p.m. Tuesday.

Upon arrival, officers found the injured man. Despite lifesaving efforts, he died at the scene.

An ongoing investigation suggests the man was involved in some sort of dispute with the assailant prior to the stabbing.

This is a developing story. Stick with CBS46 for the latest details.

