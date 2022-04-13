Advertisement

Man in custody after triple shooting at DeKalb Memorial Park

Atlanta police are at the scene of a triple shooting in DeKalb.
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:51 AM EDT
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta police are investigating a triple shooting that sent a woman and two men to the hospital.

It happened in the parking lot of DeKalb Memorial Park. Investigators say the three apparently got into a fight which then escalated. One of the men was identified as the suspect and taken into custody.

All three were transported to Grady hospital where they are recovering.

