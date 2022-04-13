Police looking for woman after shooting at northwest Atlanta apartment complex
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Authorities are searching for a woman who allegedly shot a man at an apartment complex in northwest Atlanta.
Police responded to the scene on Center Street early Wednesday morning. It is not clear whether the 27-year-old man and 28-year-old woman knew each other, but investigators tell CBS46 she fled the scene before officers arrived.
The man was rushed to the hospital where he is recovering.
This is a developing story. Stick with CBS46 for the latest details.
