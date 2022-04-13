Sidewalk WeWork advertisements upset Atlanta neighbors

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A global company’s marketing strategy is frustrating an Atlanta community.

Advertisements for the shared workspace company WeWork were stenciled onto the sidewalks in white block letters. Ward Binns noticed the ads on his way to dinner at Ponce City Market.

“It’s a for-profit message and I don’t see how that’s any better than any other graffiti out there,” said Binns. “It’s going to be here for who knows how long. To me, they should have it removed.”

Binns said he counted more than half a dozen sidewalk ads on a walk around North Avenue and Sommerset Terrace Avenue.

“We have enough individuals vandalizing things in the neighborhood, and now, we have to worry about multi-million dollar corporations,” he said.

Placing advertisements on any public property or building without the owner’s permission is prohibited under Georgia state law. Early Wednesday morning, the city of Atlanta told CBS46 it was looking into the matter.

Other neighbors shared frustrations over the sidewalk ads.

“Kids doing graffiti would probably get arrested, and this is a big public corporation,” said Kristin D’Amico.

“Imagine everyone else wanted to do the same thing. It’d turn into a mess,” said Chris Tilley.

WeWork declined to comment publicly.

Neighbors said in the future, they’d like to be consulted before a company starts advertising outside their homes.

“This belongs to the citizens,” said Binns. “This is selfish. This is - my individual profits are more important than the citizen’s enjoyment of a public space.”

