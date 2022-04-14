18-year-old Texas man shot in hand by sheriff’s deputy in Thomasville

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An 18-year-old man was shot by police officers in Thomasville early this morning, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The GBI says that Thomasville Police Department officers were attempting to stop a van without a license plate but the driver would not pull over.

The empty van was later found on Bartow Street near Wright Street. The officers then found the man they believed was driving the van hiding under a nearby house.

The man, identified as 18-year-old Harold Alexander Jr. of Houston, Texas, began running away from the officers.

As he ran, he reportedly fired numerous rounds from a rifle at the officers. A Thomas County Sheriff’s Office deputy fired back, but Alexander initially got away.

He was later found in a shed. Officers also found a rifle. It was discovered that Alexander had been shot in the hand and he was taken to a hospital for treatment. GBI agents obtained warrants for aggravated assault on a police officer and felony obstruction.

The GBI is investigating the shooting, which is standard procedure, and will turn its findings over to the Thomas County District Attorney’s Office for review.

