Atlanta police announce major arrests made in violent crime cases

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant held a news conference Thursday to reflect on some major arrests made as part of the department’s fugitive unit.

Between March 12 and April 7, APD says it made 57 fugitive arrests. Twelve of those were for murder. Thirteen of those arrests were made on April 6 alone.

During his remarks, Chief Bryant urged the City’s judicial system to keep offenders off the streets, noting that the 57 suspects had already been arrested more than 365 times collectively. One of the men had 37 prior arrests.

Altogether, the arrests made consisted of violent crimes such as aggravated assault, murder, armed robbery, cruelty to children, child molestation and aggravated battery.

Mayor Andre Dickens, Homicide Commander Lt. Ralph Woolfolk and other members of Atlanta law enforcement were in attendance and delivered remarks.

