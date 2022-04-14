Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole allegedly killed by brother

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta rapper Arthur “Archie” Eversole has died at the age of 37 and his brother is being charged with murder, according to DeKalb County Police Department.

DCPD says they found a shooting victim, later identified as Eversole, at a gas station on Snapfinger Woods Drive on March 25. He was transported to a local hospital and died April 3.

Police tracked down the suspected shooter, Eversole’s brother Alexander Kraus, and placed him under arrest at the time for aggravated assault. Those charges have now been upgraded to murder.

Eversole is best known for the 2002 hit “We Ready.”

Atlanta United released the following statement:

“We are heartbroken to hear of the tragic passing of Archie Eversole. A staple in the Atlanta hip-hop scene, Archie adopted Atlanta United before our first season and continued to be one of our club’s most fervent supporters. In addition to his decorated musical career, his voice will long live in our supporters’ minds as ‘We Ready’ billows through the speakers for kick-off at Atlanta United matches. Our deepest sympathies go out to his family and friends.”

