Advertisement

Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole allegedly killed by brother

ARCHIE EVERSOLE
ARCHIE EVERSOLE(ATLANTA UNTIED)
By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta rapper Arthur “Archie” Eversole has died at the age of 37 and his brother is being charged with murder, according to DeKalb County Police Department.

DCPD says they found a shooting victim, later identified as Eversole, at a gas station on Snapfinger Woods Drive on March 25. He was transported to a local hospital and died April 3.

Police tracked down the suspected shooter, Eversole’s brother Alexander Kraus, and placed him under arrest at the time for aggravated assault. Those charges have now been upgraded to murder.

Eversole is best known for the 2002 hit “We Ready.”

Atlanta United released the following statement:

“We are heartbroken to hear of the tragic passing of Archie Eversole. A staple in the Atlanta hip-hop scene, Archie adopted Atlanta United before our first season and continued to be one of our club’s most fervent supporters. In addition to his decorated musical career, his voice will long live in our supporters’ minds as ‘We Ready’ billows through the speakers for kick-off at Atlanta United matches. Our deepest sympathies go out to his family and friends.”

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

court gavel
Atlanta rapper known as Cash Out accused of rape, sex trafficking
The non-profit will provide free food, MARTA cards, PPE supplies and communion to families on a...
Hosea Helps to giveaway free food for Easter
Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant holds a news conference on July 1, 2021, to discuss a...
Atlanta police announce major arrests made in violent crime cases
Shane Knight arrested for murder
One person arrested in connection to November murder of man at East Point ATM