Advertisement

Atlanta rapper known as Cash Out accused of rape, sex trafficking

court gavel
court gavel(MGN)
By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta rapper John Michael Hakeem Gibson, also known as Cash Out, is facing multiple charges of rape, sex trafficking and luring women into prostitution, according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the indictment for Gibson and four others, they formed Pyrez Music Group LLC to promote the rapper’s music and brand.

However, the defendants are accused of using the company to coerce, entice and recruit young women to engage in commercial sexual activitiy.

The women reportedly expected to receive financial opportunities and personal benefits, including but not limited to, increased power and status within the company.

The other defendants listed in the indictment are:

Linda Smith AKA Morenika Vinie and “Mama Cash Out”

Kierra Danieele Adams AKA “Boots”

Tyrone Orlando Taylor AKA “Rooskie”

Demetrius Lamont Edwards AKA “Drama”

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The non-profit will provide free food, MARTA cards, PPE supplies and communion to families on a...
Hosea Helps to giveaway free food for Easter
ARCHIE EVERSOLE
Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole allegedly killed by brother
Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant holds a news conference on July 1, 2021, to discuss a...
Atlanta police announce major arrests made in violent crime cases
Shane Knight arrested for murder
One person arrested in connection to November murder of man at East Point ATM