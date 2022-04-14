Advertisement

Bartow County man charged with rape, incest after impregnating 12-year-old girl

By Mariya Murrow
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Adairsville man has been arrested after a monthslong investigation uncovered he had impregnated a 12-year-old girl.

An investigation was launched after the girl was discovered to be pregnant during a doctor’s visit for what she thought was an unknown illness.

DNA testing would later confirm that Courtney Spears, 32, was the father of the child at which point detectives secured warrants for his arrest. Spears was transported to Bartow County Jail where he was charged with two counts of Child Molestation, Rape and Incest.

