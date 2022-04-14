Cabbagetown restaurant extended patio removed after receiving citations

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Cabbagetown restaurant’s solution for survival could cost end up costing serious fines and frustration.

Travis McClellan, the owner of 97 Estoria, said an extended outdoor patio was the heart of the restaurant during the pandemic. But new citations from the city of Atlanta make it seem more like an Achilles Heel.

In less than a month, 97 Estoria received two separate citations for not meeting parking requirements corresponding to the restaurant’s square footage. With the extended patio, 97 Estoria was required to have 46 parking spots. It currently has 21 spots.

“I’m hoping they realize the laws are outdated. They know they’re outdated,” said McClellan. “I know it’s a lot of work for them, but they’ve got to come up w new laws that fit the times.”

Thousands of people have signed a petition asking the city to grant a variance allowing 97 Estoria to have 19 parking spots.

There is still seating available indoors and on a deck outside the restaurant.

McClellan said created an extended patio for the business in Summer 2020 in response to the pandemic and had no plans to scrap the space.

“We adapted to COVID and moved our tables out here,” said McClellan. “We got a lot of customers because of it. Our staff is still here because of it.”

McClellan said the patio never caused any trouble during the pandemic. They could be fined if they violate the rules again.

“We’ve had plenty of inspectors come by during the pandemic and not say anything about it,” he explained.

McClellan said most customers are neighbors or folks who walk to the location. Many drivers who use the lot aren’t customers – but people enjoying other establishments or the Beltline.

Neighbors admit parking isn’t always convenient, but customers like Dehaven Moore said they’re usually able to snag a spot.

“We all find little parking spots like this on the streets,” said Moore. “The parking spots were enough. We just need to go back to how it was.”

CBS46 reached out to the City of Atlanta and Zone 5 Councilperson Liliana Bakhtiari, but did not receive a response.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.