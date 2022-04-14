Coweta County residents alerted after cancer-causing carcinogen detected in drinking water

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A notice sent out to thousands of Coweta County households is warning residents about their drinking water after concerning levels of carcinogen were detected.

The Coweta County Water and Sewer Authority notified residents that it had violated a drinking water standard.

“Although this is not an emergency, as our customers, you have the right to know what happened, what you should do and what we are doing to correct this situation. We routinely monitor for the presence of drinking water contaminants. We have been notified by the State that our water system exceeded the maximum contaminant levels.

The chemical detected is called Total trihalomethanes (TTHM), a group of byproducts that form when chlorine reacts with naturally occurring chemicals in the water. Long-term exposure to TTHM has been associated with higher cancer risk, problems with the liver, kidney and central nervous system and reproductive issues.

“If you have a severely compromised immune system, have an infant, are pregnant or are elderly, you may be at increased risk and should seek advice from your health care provider about drinking this water,” the note stated.

Meanwhile, the CCWSA says it is aggressively flushing out the water contaminants and installing equipment that will reduce or eliminate elevated TTHM levels in the system. Officials say they expect to return to compliance by the second quarter of 2022.

In the notice, water officials assured residents that they are actively addressing the issue and no corrective actions, such as boiling or avoiding water, needs to be taken.

