Family speaks about Coweta County triple murder victims

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A visitation was held Wednesday evening at Unity Baptist Church in Newnan for the three family members killed during an armed robbery at a shooting range in Coweta County.

The family of Tommy, Evelyn and Luke Hawk released a statement saying they are heartbroken by the loss.

Ron Whitlock, a family member, told CBS46 that church and faith were very important to Tommy and Evelyn.

“Tommy taught me Sunday school, and Evelyn led the children’s choir for me when I was a kid,” he said. “That’s the kind of people they were...Sunday school teachers, choir directors, lovely people.”

Luke was a high school senior at East Coweta High School and was helping his grandparents at Lock Stock and Barrell shooting range when they were killed.

“He was sunshine, sweet, thoughtful, sensitive,” Shelby Wright, Luke’s aunt, said about the teen. “He was so excited to graduate in a month.”

Investigators are still looking for the killer, who also got away with dozens of guns.

Grantville Police are asking for the community’s help in gathering any information about the incident. Police say anyone in the area who may have driven by the range on Bohannon Road between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Friday and saw anything to call the GBI Tip Line at 1-800-597-TIPS.

One funeral for all three victims is planned for this week. The funeral will be held at the Unity Baptist Church in Newnan at 2 p.m. Thursday.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations are made in memory of the Hawk family at these organizations; The Coweta Community Foundation, The Alexander “Luke” Hawk Memorial Scholarship at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, or Ronald McDonald House Charities.

