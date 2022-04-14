Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Rain & Storms Return Easter Weekend

By Jennifer Valdez
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - After a wet start to the day Thursday, we’ll dry out through the rest of the afternoon/evening. Tonight will be clear and cooler, with lows dropping to the upper 40s. The gorgeous weather continues Friday, before rain & storms return Saturday morning. There is a First Alert for Saturday, Sunday & Monday as rain and storms remain in the forecast off and on through the weekend.

Friday Forecast:

Sunny and gorgeous!

High: 78

Normal High: 74

Chance of rain: 0%

Friday
Friday(CBS46)

The next chance of rain arrives early Saturday morning. We have a FIRST ALERT for rain and storms Saturday morning. The heaviest rain is expected to be over Metro Atlanta in the mid-morning, before ending by noon. The rest of the day Saturday will be dry.

First Alert Saturday Morning
First Alert Saturday Morning(CBS46)

Easter Sunday will start dry, with increasing rain chances by the afternoon and evening. The chance of rain continues through early Monday.

Next week will be cooler and mostly dry.

Rain Chances
Rain Chances(CBS46)

