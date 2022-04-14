FIRST ALERT | Showers early Thursday; More rain this weekend

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Thursday will get off to a showery start in north Georgia as a weakening line of t-storms moves through. The best chance of heavy downpours is before 6 am, but stray, lighter showers may linger until late in the morning. There will not be a ton of sunshine in the afternoon, and the high temperature will be near normal in the low 70s.

Look for the temperature to fall into the 40s to low 50s under clearing skies Thursday night into Friday morning. Friday will be nice and sunny with highs in the 70s.

A stationary front will be nearby this weekend, and that means the weather pattern will be somewhat unsettled. Right now, it looks like the best chance of rain is early and late in the weekend. There is a First Alert for showers and thunderstorms on Saturday morning. The afternoon looks drier with highs in the 70s.

There is a better chance of dry weather on Easter Sunday morning. It’s unclear how quickly rain will return, and at this point the best chance for showers on Sunday is in the evening. Stay close to the forecast because it could be earlier in the day - possibly in mid to late afternoon.

Rain is likely late Sunday night into early Monday. There is another First Alert for rain on Monday - mainly in the morning. It will turn cooler early next week with highs in the 60s through midweek.

Rain chances

