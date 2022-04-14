FIRST ALERT: A Stormy Easter Weekend Ahead

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - After a few light showers this morning, the rest of the day will be dry with sunshine gradually returning through the afternoon.

Tuesday Forecast:

Cloudy through the morning with decreasing clouds through the afternoon. Comfortable.

High: 72° Average High: 73° Chance of Rain: 30% AM

What You Need to Know:

Friday will be gorgeous with lots of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 70s. Enjoy it, because a cold front arrives Saturday morning and you will wake up to storms and heavy rain. Saturday afternoon looks cloudy but mostly dry.

Heavy rain & storms between 7-11am. (cbs46)

The front stalls in our area on Sunday, meaning spotty showers will likely spark back up on Easter, especially in the afternoon and evening. Heavy rain is likely overnight into Monday morning before dry weather takes over next week.

A stormy weekend ahead. (cbs46)

