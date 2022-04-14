Ga. Department of Public Health moving to weekly COVID-19 data reporting

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) announced it is transitioning from daily to weekly COVID-19 data reporting. They say case counts and vaccination updates will be published on the DPH website every Wednesday beginning April 20. The last daily update to the Daily Status Report and the vaccine dashboard will be on April 15.

DPH says the reason for the move is because weekly intervals provide a more complete picture than day-to-day changes or data fluctuations when determining areas of concern or COVID’s trajectory in the state. Given the number of at-home COVID tests that do not get reported, there is now a greater focus on other indicators such as hospital admissions, hospital occupancy, and overall vaccination rates when assessing the community impact of COVID-19.

Additional data that are reported weekly, such as County Indicator Report, Breakthrough Case Report, and School-Aged Surveillance Report, will continue to be published on their current publication days.

Additionally, per new CDC guidance, only positive and negative PCR test results and positive antigen tests are required to be reported.

Due to this reporting requirement change and the change in data received by DPH, the following columns will be removed from the COVID-19 Testing table:

PCR/Molecular Reported Today

Total Antigen

Total Antibody (Serology)

