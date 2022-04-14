Georgia jobs report again shatters records

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Finding a job in Georgia has never been easier. Labor Commissioner Mark Butler announced Thursday the state’s March unemployment rate dropped to an all-time low of 3.1% from February’s revised rate of 3.2%.

“Looking for work, it’s easy for me,” said Marqueiz Scott, 23. “You could walk in any spot and just be like, ‘Y’all hiring?’”

Scott said he’s been working in restaurant kitchens for 5 years. Currently, he has two jobs. He preps food for one midtown restaurant in the mornings, and in the evenings, he cooks in a restaurant across the street.

“You can see the activity picking up,” said Robert Middlebrooks, a consultant in the technology and healthcare industries. “When I see I get more emails from recruiters about job openings, I’m getting more and more of those every day.”

Georgia is breaking other records, too.

“Right now, we have the largest number of people in the workforce than we’ve ever had,” Butler told CBS46.

Butler said wages are on the rise as well. Many of the sectors that weathered significant hardships during the pandemic are now having to offer higher wages and better benefits packages to lure employees into open positions.

Butler said he began noticing the rise in wages in the fall of 2020. That phenomenon, he said, is what’s behind the rising inflation, something he predicted would not be temporary.

“Those costs have to pass on to consumers. That’s where you’re seeing this record inflation,” said Butler, “and that’s why you’re seeing your groceries cost more. Going out to eat costs more.”

There’s an upside for workers, though. With such a tight job market, on-the-job training in your dream career, Butler said, has never been easier.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.