GOP Primary poll reveals front runners in Georgia

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The race for Georgia’s Governorship begins with the GOP primary in just six weeks.

Former President Donald Trump has endorsed David Perdue, but his attempt to unseat Brian Kemp isn’t showing up in the polls.

CBS46 obtained a Landmark Communications survey of nearly 700-people which shows Kemp at the top of the poll with 52% support, David Perdue at 28%, and Kandiss Taylor with 10%.

“Senator Perdue’s job here is not necessarily win a majority on election day, his job is to throw it to a runoff, and then it becomes a lot harder for an incumbent to win,” Landmark Communications President Mark Rountree said.

Whoever prevails on the Republican side will face off against Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams in November. Democrats like their chances.

“I think the Democrats would look forward to running against Kemp for one reason and that is the most loyal Trump voters are going to be disappointed after this primary if he wins,” Democratic pollster and strategist Chris Huttman said.

In the race for Georgia’s Secretary of State, Congressman Jody Hice has a commanding lead at 35%, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is at 18% and David Belle Isle has 10% support.

Congressman Jody Hice released the following statement:

“While these numbers are encouraging, we are not underestimating the work required to defeat a statewide incumbent. Congressman Hice, along with the help of over 2,000 volunteers, is working daily to ensure every Georgia voter fully understands the abysmal job Brad Raffensperger has done as our Secretary of State. We look forward to renewing integrity in our elections.”

“Secretary of State Raffensperger’s favorable and unfavorable rating is pretty weak with 55-56% of Republicans giving him a disapproval,” Rountree said.

Still, a whopping 33% are undecided in the race for Secretary of State. So, there is still time to sway some voters.

“While that environment does look like it’s favorable for Republicans in a midterm election you do have some of these interesting dynamics,” Huttman said.

CBS46 reached out to several of the candidates in our report and heard from Governor Kemp’s campaign. They said, “Every poll continues to show Governor Kemp is the strongest Republican candidate to make sure Stacey Abrams is never our governor or the next president.”

