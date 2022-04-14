Hosea Helps to giveaway free food for Easter

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Families will receive free food Sunday thanks to an Atlanta non-profit.

Hosea Helps will host its Easter Blessings drive-thru event Sunday, from 11 a.m - 3 p.m. at its headquarters to empower families in the metro.

The non-profit will provide free food, MARTA cards, PPE supplies and communion to families on a first come, first served basis.

Parents can drive-thru to receive an Easter basket for their children.

Elisabeth Omilami, CEO of Hosea Helps said with inflation affecting the prices of food and gas, some residents have struggled to enjoy the Easter holiday.

“Perhaps more than any other, this is the reason to give, to volunteer and to support in anyway possible,” Omilami said.

You must register online prior to the event to pick up food. The non-profit located at 2545 Forrest Hills Drive, Atlanta, GA 30315 is still soliciting sponsors and volunteers ahead of the event.

