Judge extends order, keeping Northside patients in Anthem network indefinitely

Patients were expecting to lose their insurance Friday after months of failed negotiations.
Northside Hospital System and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
Northside Hospital System and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield(Rachel Polansky)
By Rachel Polansky
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - More than 400,000 Georgia patients who have Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield insurance can continue to get health care at Northside’s hospitals, clinics, and physician practices.

That’s because a Fulton County judge extended an injunction on Wednesday. It’s the latest ruling in an ongoing dispute CBS46 Investigates has been covering for months - between Northside Hospital System and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield.

Before Wednesday’s ruling, patients were expecting to lose their insurance Friday, April 15 - sending CBS46 investigative reporter Rachel Polansky emails for weeks, looking for updates.

“This needs to be shared all over the news since a reported 400,000 members are impacted. We have received letter stating the same, but it is that BIG IF, that is leaving us in the lurch. Several of my doctors are in the Northside Hospital Network. Anthem is seemingly plagued with issues, but open season to change providers isn’t until December. SO frustrating!” CBS46 viewer Harriet said.

“Not great news but at least I know the facts. I am using all Northside docs and unfortunately have had cause to visit Nside hospital a few times in past 5 years,” viewer Jon said.

In January, Judge Rachelle Carnesale extended an injunction to ensure health care coverage for Anthem patients seeking care at Northside facilities through April 15. Wednesday’s ruling extended that injunction indefinitely - with no end date for the insurance coverage.

The dispute between Anthem and Northside continues, but patients are insured in the mean time.

If there’s something you would like CBS46 investigates to dig into, fill out this submission form.

