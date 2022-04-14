Man accused of touching customers at Gainesville massage business

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man and his mother have been arrested after the man was accused of touching customers inappropriately at a Gainesville massage and spa business on Washington Street.

Two victims told Hall County Sheriff’s Office that 36-year-old Michael Steve Reeves II had touched them in intimate areas of their bodies during massages. The victims said the touching, which reportedly happened between Feb. 26 and March 5, was unwanted and uninvited.

Reeves was arrested March 10 and was initially charged with three counts of sexual battery.

Donna Reeves, mother of Michael Reeves and owner of the business, was arrested on April 11.

Reeves, 61, is facing a misdemeanor charge of unlawful massage therapy practices for allowing an unlicensed employee -- her son -- to perform massages on customers.

Donna Reeves posted bond shortly after her arrest and was released.

Since Michael Reeves’ initial arrest, two other victims have accused Reeves of inappropriate touching during massage sessions.

Additionally, 41-year-old Kathryn Marie Killeen of Gainesville was charged with one misdemeanor account of the practice of massage therapy without a license. She was booked into jail on April 13 and released shortly after.

