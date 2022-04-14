Advertisement

Man charged with woman’s murder after she disappears near Rome in February

JOSEPH LEROY JONES
JOSEPH LEROY JONES(GBI)
By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Joseph Leroy Jones, 30, has been arrested for the murder of a missing woman named Monisha Sharae Leath.

Leath, 32, was last seen around 2 p.m. Feb. 24 near Rome (Floyd County) and the Polk County line.

Jones was initially arrested on Feb. 25 on unrelated charges.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Cedartown Police Department requested the public’s help in locating Leath after her disappearance.

The GBI confirmed on Thursday that Jones is now being charged with the murder, aggravated assault by strangulation and aggravated stalking in connection to Leath.

According to a Facebook post on Feb. 25, Monisha and Jones had recently gotten married and were having problems.

The GBI has not revealed how Leath was killed or if her body has been found.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Northside Hospital System and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
Judge extends order, keeping Northside patients in Anthem network indefinitely
PAMELA GIBBONS RICHEY
One of Rome PD’s first Black female police officers dies unexpectedly
FILE image
Georgia jobs report again shatters records
Tax Day is Monday, April 18th