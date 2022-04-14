Man charged with woman’s murder after she disappears near Rome in February

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Joseph Leroy Jones, 30, has been arrested for the murder of a missing woman named Monisha Sharae Leath.

Leath, 32, was last seen around 2 p.m. Feb. 24 near Rome (Floyd County) and the Polk County line.

Jones was initially arrested on Feb. 25 on unrelated charges.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Cedartown Police Department requested the public’s help in locating Leath after her disappearance.

The GBI confirmed on Thursday that Jones is now being charged with the murder, aggravated assault by strangulation and aggravated stalking in connection to Leath.

According to a Facebook post on Feb. 25, Monisha and Jones had recently gotten married and were having problems.

The GBI has not revealed how Leath was killed or if her body has been found.

