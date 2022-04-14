Advertisement

One person arrested in connection to November murder of man at East Point ATM

Shane Knight arrested for murder
Shane Knight arrested for murder(East Point Police Department)
By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man has been arrested for the murder of 29-year-old Juan Lopez on Nov. 26, 2021, as he took money from an ATM in East Point.

At the time of the incident, police released a video that showed several people and a silver car believed to be connected to the murder.

Lopez was on the phone with his sister at the time of the incident and his family says he was a hardworking man and a good father.

On April 14, the East Point Criminal Investigations Division arrested 49-year-old Shane Knight and charged him with murder.

The police department is still looking for others who may have been involved. If you have information please contact East Point Police at policedepartment@eastpoiontcity.org or 404-559-6300. You can also contact Crimestoppers at 404-577-TIPS and remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

court gavel
Atlanta rapper known as Cash Out accused of rape, sex trafficking
The non-profit will provide free food, MARTA cards, PPE supplies and communion to families on a...
Hosea Helps to giveaway free food for Easter
ARCHIE EVERSOLE
Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole allegedly killed by brother
Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant holds a news conference on July 1, 2021, to discuss a...
Atlanta police announce major arrests made in violent crime cases