One person arrested in connection to November murder of man at East Point ATM

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man has been arrested for the murder of 29-year-old Juan Lopez on Nov. 26, 2021, as he took money from an ATM in East Point.

At the time of the incident, police released a video that showed several people and a silver car believed to be connected to the murder.

Lopez was on the phone with his sister at the time of the incident and his family says he was a hardworking man and a good father.

On April 14, the East Point Criminal Investigations Division arrested 49-year-old Shane Knight and charged him with murder.

The police department is still looking for others who may have been involved. If you have information please contact East Point Police at policedepartment@eastpoiontcity.org or 404-559-6300. You can also contact Crimestoppers at 404-577-TIPS and remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.