One of Rome PD’s first Black female police officers dies unexpectedly

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One of the first Black women hired by the Rome Police Department has died unexpectedly at the age of 65.

According to a Facebook post, Pamela Gibbons Richey joined the department in 1984. She served 34 years before retiring in July 2018. While employed by Rome PD, she served in the patrol division, the METRO task force, the department’s SWAT team, and was a hostage negotiator.

She also served as a school resource officer at both Rome High School and Rome Transitional Academy.

Richey had a beautiful smile that would light up any room, according to Rome PD. She also had many friends in the community, but her closest friends were her brothers and sisters in the Rome Police Department.

Richey’s cause of death was not released.

