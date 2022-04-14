Restaurant Report Card: Penn Station East Coast Subs fails; Big Dave’s scores 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Our first stop on this week’s restaurant report card took us to Penn Station East Coast Subs on Briarcliff Road in Atlanta. The DeKalb County sub shop scored a 65 and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says there were several gnats in the dish area. Plus, dried food debris on the deli slicer and raw chicken was thawing in stagnant water in the meat sink.

CBS46 paid a visit to the restaurant and there was no management on site. In addition, we did not see a health inspection score posted in the establishment for the public.

There were several good scores around metro Atlanta this week. In Cobb County, It’s Greek To Us on Church Street in Marietta picked up 95-points. In Gwinnett County, Foggy Bottom BBQ on West Crogran Street in Lawrenceville scored a 97 and in Fulton County, Alibaba Mediterranean in Atlanta’s Little Five Points improved on a reinspection with 100-points.

And at Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks on Forsyth Street in downtown Atlanta, management received a 100 on their last routine health inspection. They are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula Award for receiving a perfect score on a surprise inspection. There business was booming during our visit this week. The owner is from West Philadelphia, so their food is authentic. They serve a traditional cheesesteak, salmon philly, and the chicken philly cheesesteak. Plus, you can also order some delicious egg roles as well. Boy that’s good!

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.