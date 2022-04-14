Roswell man facing child porn and child molestation charges

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Roswell Police Department has charged 55-year-old Rodney Damen of Roswell with multiple child sexual abuse crimes and is encouraging any additional victims to come forward.

The police department says they were notified of the disclosure of abuse by an out-of-state juvenile who said the abuse happened in Roswell. Detectives began to investigate the allegation and obtained a search warrant for Damen’s home on Jasmine Parkway in October 2021.

At that time, Damen was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated child molestation, one count of enticing a child for indecent purposes, and one count of possession of child pornography.

Multiple electronic devices were seized from his home and analyzed over the next few months. As a result, two additional charges of possession of child pornography were added.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims and is asking anyone with relevant information to contact Det. Dickerson at cdickerson@roswellgov.com.

