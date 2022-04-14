Advertisement

Young, Hunter lead Hawks to 132-103 play-in rout of Hornets

Atlanta Hawks guards Trae Young and Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) celebrate after a Hawks basket...
Atlanta Hawks guards Trae Young and Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) celebrate after a Hawks basket during the second half of the team's NBA play-in basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young bounced back from a sluggish start to score 24 points and De’Andre Hunter led a third-quarter surge that carried the Atlanta Hawks to a 132-103 play-in rout of the Charlotte Hornets.

The Hawks finished ninth in the East after a surprising run to the conference final a year ago. Now, they’ll travel to Cleveland to face the Cavaliers Friday night. The winner claims the No. 8 seed in the East and will face the top-seeded Miami Heat in the opening round of the playoffs.

The season is over for the Hornets, who haven’t made the playoffs since 2016.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Atlanta Hawks Trae Young (11) scores during the second half of an NBA basketball game against...
Do or die! Hawks host Hornets with season on the line
Clint Capela 1-on-1 ahead of the Play-In Tournament
Clint Capela 1-on-1 ahead of the Play-In Tournament
Atlanta Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari (8) protects the ball from Houston Rockets forward...
Hawks beat Rockets 130-114 but stay in 9th spot for play-in
Atlanta Hawks mural at fire station
Atlanta Hawks unveil mural, basketball hoop at historic Atlanta fire station