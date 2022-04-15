Advertisement

16th Annual Atlanta VisionWalk happening April 21, find out how to participate

ATLANTA VISIONWALK(FOUNDATION FIGHTING BLINDNESS)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Foundation Fighting Blindness will host their Atlanta VisionWalk on April 24 at Blackburn Park in Brookhaven. This family-friendly event is an opportunity for VisionWalk supporters in the Atlanta area to come together to raise awareness and funds for the Foundation’s mission.

Beginning at 9:30 a.m., VisionWalk participants will gather at Blackburn Park for an exciting morning filled with entertainment, kid’s activities, refreshments, and more. Participants are invited to post pictures or videos of their family and friends at the VisionWalk using #VisionWalkStrong.

VisionWalk has raised more than $60 million in the past 17 years. These funds have enabled the Foundation to continue advancing its important mission of moving vision-restoring treatments from the laboratory to the patients who need them.

Find out how to join the walk or donate by clicking here.

